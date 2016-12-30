Leonardtown home destroyed by fire

(Photo: 7th District Volunteer Fire Department)

LEONARDTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Crews responded to a house fire in the Leonard's Grant area of Leonardtown early Friday morning.

The incident was initially reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 4100 block of Challedon Way.

There were people inside the home at the time but everyone got out safely. There were no reported injuries.

The fire is now out, but the home appears to be a complete loss.

Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.