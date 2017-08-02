LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - A Leesburg, Va. man has been charged with the fatal shooting of his father after his father's body was found inside a burned home.

Michael F. Bowles, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with his father's, Mario M. Bowles, 52, death.

On July 25, a fire was discovered around 5 p.m. in the area of Bald Hill Road and Steed Hill Road by a passerby who saw smoke in the area.

On July 25, officials say a body was discovered inside the home around 1 p.m. Authorities then positively identified the victim as Mario M. Bowles.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the homicide investigation in cooperation with the arson investigation being completed by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.

