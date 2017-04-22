Small plane crashed in Leesburg, Va.

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - A small plane crashed in Loudon County, Virginia on Saturday morning, police said.

Around 9:20 a.m., police said an a Cessna made a crash landing in the vicinity of the 19000 block of Sycolin Road in Leesburg.

Officials say the pilot was not injured and that he or she was the only person on the plane.

The pilot has not been identified. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

