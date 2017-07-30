MISSING: Va. woman and 2 children

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Police need your help finding a missing woman and two children. They were last seen last Friday night.

27-year-old Courtney Ashe from Suffolk, Va. was last seen with her cousin 9-year-old Jalen C. Sills-Russell and her son 5-year-old Cameron A. Martin leaving a family home in Ashburn, Va. She was supposed to arrive in Leesburg but never arrived.





Courtney and the two children have not been seen or heard from since Friday, and they were reported missing Sunday. Police said there is a great concern for their well-being.

Police said the three might have been traveling in a 2002 blue four-door Ford Taurus with Virginia tags VUV-9844.

Anyone with any information regarding their possible whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.

