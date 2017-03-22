Man killed in Leesburg crash

LEESBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after a crash in the Leesburg area Wednesday morning, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened on Rt. 15 at Rocky Meadow around 5:50 a.m., officials said. The investigation shows that one vehicle came across the center line and hit another head on.

One man was killed at the scene and a man in the other vehicle has non-life-threatening injuries.

Accident reconstruction on US-15 after a fatal head-on crash north of Leesburg. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/7admosEdBO — Ellen Bryan (@_EllenBryan) March 22, 2017

