Man killed in Leesburg crash

WUSA 8:06 AM. EDT March 22, 2017

LEESBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - A man is dead after a crash in the Leesburg area Wednesday morning, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. 

The crash happened on Rt. 15 at Rocky Meadow around 5:50 a.m., officials said. The investigation shows that one vehicle came across the center line and hit another head on. 

One man was killed at the scene and a man in the other vehicle has non-life-threatening injuries. 

