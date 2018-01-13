Leesburg police investigating KKK flier incidents

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Leesburg police are investigating several incidents of propaganda fliers being left outside of homes by individuals claiming to be Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members.

Police said they received the first report of suspicious fliers found outside of a home in the 700 block of Aurora Court NE, on January 12th, shortly after 10:00 p.m.

They said their preliminary investigation found that the fliers appeared to contain propaganda material.

Police think the fliers were most likely distributed at this time in order to coincide with the upcoming national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Police said they are taking these incidents very seriously, adding that so far, they have found no pattern or anyone being specifically targeted in the distribution of the fliers.

Police said they will work with local, state and federal authorities to identify any potential threats to the community.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call police at 703-771-4500. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.



© 2018 WUSA-TV