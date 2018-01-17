Employee charged in death of 15-year-old at healthcare facility

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - An employee at a behavioral healthcare center near Leesburg was charged in the death of a 15-year-old patient, according to Loudoun County authorities.

William P. Herndon, 47, of Martinsburg, WV, an employee at North Spring Behavioral Healthcare was indicted on January 11 on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old victim from Norfolk, Va.

The investigation conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, with the Office of the Medical Examiner and the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, learned that the teen lost his life after he was restrained by Herndon. Herndon was a mental health technician at the center.

The sheriff's office responded to call from the facility on Victory Lane around 3:37 p.m. on November 19, 2017, for an assist rescue call.

The teen was unresponsive and not breathing and taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

The subsequent investigation, to include the results of an autopsy performed by the Office of the Medical Examiner, concluded the victim died from positional asphyxiation.

Herndon was taken into custody January 16 and is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

© 2018 WUSA-TV