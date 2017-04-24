Caregiver clash leaves disabled man stuck in Loudoun hospital

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - A healthy man has been stuck in a Northern Virginia hospital for nearly a month.

Alex Scott, 45, has cerebral palsy. Last month, a bout with bronchitis landed him in Inova Loudoun Hospital. Even though he's long recovered, he remains in his hospital room. A nutrition bag is fed to him intravenously, but his sister and mother arrive daily with homemade meals.

"I'm trying to find the shortest possible way to get him out of the hospital because it is so risky for him to be here," said his sister, Samantha Scott Tunador, describing a number infections and bacteria known to live in hospitals.

"This is a human rights issue. Alex's human rights are being abused,” said his mother, Helena Talbot. “I mean, you can't take a handicapped child and just, basically, leave him in a hospital."

Twenty years ago Alex moved into a group home in Sterling overseen by Loudoun County’s Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services. While the hospital is prepared to release him, he has nowhere to go. His sister and mother said the group home won't take him back unless he gets a feeding tube. But the family doesn't want it.

"Caregivers are sometimes concerned about him choking or aspirating. They've looked at the option of doing a feeding tube, and we've explored it with doctors, and in the end they said it's a higher risk to do the surgery," said Tunador.

Alex Scott #stuckinhospital 26 days & counting. Group home won't take him back w/out feeding tube. Family says he doesn't need it.@wusa9 6pm pic.twitter.com/ZfGvOXGYsY — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) April 24, 2017

Alex's sister and mother bring him homemade food and feed him themselves at the hospital. They said they know the nursing staff there doesn't have the time. Alex's tongue thrust means meals can take a while, as he'll push food back out. But his mom keeps at it and she says he seems to enjoy eating very much.

That enjoyment is an important part of his life,” said Tunador. "It's the one thing each day that gives him joy. And, to take that away from him, what else would he have?"

"It's quality of life. That's all it's about. That's our big fight," said Talbot.

With a grown son stuck in hospital limbo, an aging mother pushes another spoonful of chocolate cake into her boy's mouth, making sure he gets enough to keep him happy.

The group home is run by Loudoun County. Though officials can't comment on individuals in their programs, they did say they must ensure a person's required medical needs can be safely met in a group home setting.

