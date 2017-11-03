Third teenager charged with murder of 14-year-old in Md.

File photo.

LAUREL,MD (WUSA9) - Fifteen-year-old Melvin Jacome from Hyattsville was arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Xavier Young from Laurel, according to police.

The shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 28 in the 9000 block of N. Laurel Road during an alleged drug deal, Howard County Police said.

According to authorities, Jacome and two other suspects were involved in coordinating a drug deal when a shot was fired from a car -- the bullet hit Young.

He was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died.

Police also arrested two teenagers earlier this week for the shooting.

Sixteen-year-old Francisco J. Rodriguez and 19-year-old Luis Gerardo Ordonez both from Laurel were charged as adults with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations.

Authorities said they expect new charges will be brought against the suspects after the victim died.

The suspects are being held at without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

