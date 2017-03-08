Suspect tased, arrested after chase from Md. to DC

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - A 48-year-old Laurel man is in custody Wednesday morning after a chase late Tuesday night, police said.

Laurel police said the chase started in the 14700 block of 4th Street around 11:49 p.m.

Authorities recognized him as a suspect who fled after a traffic stop on February 18.

The suspect fled in a white SUV and got onto I-295. US Park police joined the chased and also pursued the suspect. Spike strips were deployed just before Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the man's vehicle was stopped in the 2900 block of P Street.

Investigators had to tase the suspect. He was taken to the hospital for observation, treated and released.

Police took him into custody. He is facing numerous charges including fleeing and alluding police, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and suspended registration.

