Pedestrian struck & killed in Laurel

WUSA 9:40 AM. EDT July 26, 2017

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed on Route 1 in Laurel early Wednesday morning, police said.

The person was hit around 7:16 a.m. on Route 1 at Bowie Rd.

 

