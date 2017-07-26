Close Pedestrian struck & killed in Laurel WUSA 9:40 AM. EDT July 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed on Route 1 in Laurel early Wednesday morning, police said.The person was hit around 7:16 a.m. on Route 1 at Bowie Rd. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 2 dead in apparent wrong-way crash in Annapolis Chilling surveillance video in hit-and-run of child Verify: Are thieves using your key fob to break into your car? Top 5 questions you should ask before hiring childcare provider Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell Lovily Johnson baby death Man guilty of murder in connection with death of transgender woman Remembering Jim Vance: The place where Jim could be Jim Inside the painful reality of post traumatic stress Younger firefighters serve their community More Stories 2 dead in apparent wrong-way crash on Route 50 Jul 26, 2017, 5:21 a.m. Trump bans transgender troops from serving in U.S.… Jul 26, 2017, 9:20 a.m. AU grad raising awareness for stuttering Jul 26, 2017, 5:53 a.m.
