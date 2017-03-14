MISSING: 78-year-old man from Laurel

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Anne Arundel Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

Philip Lamar Grier was last seen on Monday, March 6, 2017 at his residence in the 3300 Block Sudlersville South in Laurel.

Police describe him as a white male, 6’1”, 190 pounds. He has grey hair and wears glasses. It is unknown what clothing Mr. Grier was wearing the last time he was seen. However, he is expected to be driving his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata with four doors and Maryland plates 4CH2324.

Mr. Grier has no known medical or mental health issues and there are no “suspicious” factors in this incident.

If anyone sees Mr. Grier, or knows of his whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or (410) 222-8610.

