Mischievous Elf-on-the-shelf on the lamb

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - Laurel Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a naughty elf-on-the-shelf.

Police said the elf ate their lunches while they were out on patrol.

Apparently the escaped Elf caused some mischief last night while officers were out on patrol. Some things can be forgiven, but eating our lunches?! He will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law! Once he's apprehended of course. pic.twitter.com/sH4FUxtkZY — Laurel Police (@LaurelPD) December 24, 2017

