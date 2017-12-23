WUSA
Mischievous Elf-on-the-shelf on the lamb

WUSA 7:37 PM. EST December 23, 2017

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - Laurel Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a naughty elf-on-the-shelf.

Police said the elf ate their lunches while they were out on patrol.

 

