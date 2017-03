Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - A man has life-threatening injuries after falling from a tree in Laurel, Maryland Saturday morning.

Around 10:40 a.m., a man fell about 40 feet from a tree in the 7200 block of Carriage Hill Drive.

He is being flown to the Trauma Center in Baltimore.

He has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

