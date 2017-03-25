WUSA
Close

Man dies after being shot in Laurel

WUSA 7:14 AM. EDT March 25, 2017

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - A man died after police found him suffering from trauma to the body in a vehicle in Laurel, Maryland early Saturday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering trauma to his body inside a car in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Detectives are working on developing suspect(s) and motive. Police have not released the victim's identification. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories