Man dies after being shot in Laurel

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - A man died after police found him suffering from trauma to the body in a vehicle in Laurel, Maryland early Saturday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., police responded to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering trauma to his body inside a car in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working on developing suspect(s) and motive. Police have not released the victim's identification.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

