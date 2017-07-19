17-year-old fatally shot in Laurel, police say

(Photo: Prince George's County police)

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Laurel late Tuesday night, Prince George's County said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road.

Officers said Dustin Khoury of Thomas Lane in Sparrows Point, MD, was found inside a car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

