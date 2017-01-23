Laurel fatal crash involving trash truck, 2 cars under investigation

LAUREL, Md. (WUSA9) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a trash truck and two cars in Laurel Monday morning, the city said.

The crash happened on Old Sandy Spring Road and Casula Way, the city of Laurel said.

Two cars and a city trash truck were involved in the crash.

Old Sandy Spring Road is currently closed in both directions. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

