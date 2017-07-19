'Illegal transaction' suspected in Laurel teen murder

17-year-old Dustin Khoury was murdered in South Laurel Md. July 18.

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - A suspected "illegal transaction" is being investigated as a possible motive for the murder of a high school student in South Laurel Tuesday night, according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators are not saying what role the victim, Dustin Khoury, may have played in the transaction or what was being bought or sold.

The 17-year-old was shot while sitting behind the wheel of his Buick LeSabre, then drove the car a short distance before going unconscious near Larchdale Rd. and Contee Rd. at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A passenger in the car was not hurt. Khoury died at the scene.

The teen was killed while waiting to be tried as an adult in Anne Arundel County on 2016 assault and weapons charges, according to Maryland court records.

Khoury was a rising senior at Meade High School in Severn and had aspirations to go to college, according to his father Michael Khoury, who once served as a police officer in Hyattsville.

"He was very kind and he was very motivated," Khoury said. "He worked two jobs."

"We're sad and we're devastated," Khoury added. "I saw him Monday night. We went out to dinner. I didn't know it was going to be the last time I had supper with him. Tuesday, I get a knock at the door and they say 'your son's dead. Somebody killed your son.'"

