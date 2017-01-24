How young adults can sniff out fake news

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Teens and young adults are particularly vulnerable to falling for fake news and should be taught how to sniff it out, according to a middle school teacher who wrote a recent post on TeenVogue.

Ninety percent of young adults say they get most or all of their news from social media, such as a Facebook, points out author William Colglazier, who offers critical tips to teens on how to identify fake news.

High school seniors put to the test at Laurel High School found some examples of fake news were difficult to identify. But they learned quickly that Googling reporter names and web addresses could reveal false reports in a matter of seconds.

In one example, a fake story claimed a woman killed her college roommate over Candy Crush game requests. It turned out the author has a Facebook page indicating he’s a comedian. The website the fake story appeared on featured a rabbit on its masthead logo.

“I probably wouldn’t have looked at that,” said student Leasia Perry, who immediately reconsidered her initial judgement that the story would have been sharable on social media.

A fake news story announcing that President Obama banned the Pledge of Allegiance in schools generated more than two million shares despite being completely false.

Some students found it plausible, but others hesitated.

The website hosting the story appears to be ABC News, but the web address ended in “.co” rather than “.com.” A quick Google search revealed the site is not only a purveyor of fake news, but it can infect computers with malware.

There is a growing movement to teach the skills to identify fake news in schools because the overwhelming majority of students depend on social media shares for information. Advocates also teach that citizens have an ethical responsibility to sniff out and snuff out fake news whenever possible because a free society depends on truth.

