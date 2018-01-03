Firefighters battle townhouse fire in Laurel

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - Firefighters battled a townhouse fire in Laurel early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Carissa Lane, Prince George's County Fire Department said.

When crews got to the scene they saw fire coming from the basement level in the back of the townhouse.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and keep it from impacting other neighboring townhomes in the same row.

A total of six people made it out of the home safely.

Fire officials now say that an additional four people next door had to be displaced as well due to the fire.

Red Cross is helping all those impacted and displaced by the fire.

An unattended candle started the fire, officials confirmed.

Fire crews working to put out fire in Laurel. 6 people were in the home but are ok. Crews working in dangerously cold temps. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/7V4wHEW4J6 — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) January 3, 2018

