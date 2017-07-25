3 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Laurel

(Photo: Prince George's County Police)

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Laurel.

Prince George's County police said the shooting happened on July 18 around 8:25 p.m. Officers found a teen inside of a car with a gunshot wound to his body. The car was in the area of Contee Road and Larchdale Road. Police said the victim died a short time later at the hospital. The victim was identified as Dustin Khoury, 17, of Sparrows Point.

Kalik Johnson, 18, of Laurel, Kylah Nettleton, 18, of Severn and Darius Tarik Johnson, 17, of Upper Marlboro have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police said the investigation shows that the suspects and victim agree to meet for some sort of illegal transaction. The suspects then shot the victim.

The suspects are being charged with first and second degree murder. Johnson is being charged as an adult. They are in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

