3 teen girls prostituted by men in Laurel hotel, police say

Left: Sean Dean, Right: Gerald Dawayne Marshall (Photo: Laurel Police Department)

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - A drug complaint led Laurel Police to an apparent child prostitution operation at a hotel.

Officers responded to the unnamed hotel at 7:56 a.m. on January 11. When they arrived, officers said they found three teenagers, who they believed were being sex trafficked.

The girls are 15, 16 and 17 years old. They’re now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Detectives arrested Sean Dean, 25, and Gerald Dawayne Marshall, 28. Both men are from Baltimore. They’re facing three counts of human trafficking and two counts of prostitution of a minor under 16.

They’re being held in the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Dean is being held without bond and Marshall is waiting for a bond review hearing.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-8002.

