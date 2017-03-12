2 men charged with attempted murder after forcing their way into Md. home

LAUREL, MD (WUSA9) - Two men were charged with attempted murder after forcing their way into a home in Laurel, Maryland early Saturday morning, police said.

Dangelo Edward Fowler, 24, and Jerron Marquise Berry, 24, were also charged with home invasion, assault, hand gun charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Around 12:26 a.m., police responded to the 8100 block of Edge Rock Way for a home invasion and shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men inside the home suffering from non-life-threatening injuries gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to Prince George’s County Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police say Fowler and Berry knocked on the door and forced their way inside the home. Once they made it inside, they shot both of the victims. Then the suspects fled from the scene in a silver vehicle.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing the silver vehicle speeding with the headlights turned off.

A witness was brought to the traffic stop and positively identified the suspects.

Police say they seized a large amount of marijuana and money from the suspects and the vehicle.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

