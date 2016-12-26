WUSA
1 killed, 1 critically injured after crashing into tree

Police in Laurel Maryland are looking into a bizarre and mysterious car crash that killed a woman.

LAUREL, MD. (WUSA9) - One person was killed and another is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Laurel, Prince George’s Fire and EMS said.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Summerwind Circle.

Officials said the driver and their passenger, 58-year-old Sunya Smith, were transported to Prince George’s Hospital Center. They said Smith later died from her injuries. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 


