1 dead, 1 injured in crash on BW Parkway

LAUREL, MD, (WUSA9) - One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash on BW Parkway in Laurel, US Park Police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. northbound in the area of MD 198, authorities stated.

Police said a car was going northbound when it lost control and crashed into the woods. It is not clear at this time if speed was a factor in the crash.

According to authorities was person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

USPP is asking if anyone saw anything to call their tip line 202-610-8730.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the area and reopen the road. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

