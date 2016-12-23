Last minute shoppers pack Mall at Prince George's

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - The chance to get most online shipments by Christmas has come and gone.
Last-minute shoppers were trying their luck at stores Friday evening.
The Mall at Prince George’s is staying open until 11 p.m. Friday night and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
RELATED: Holiday shoppers rush to get gifts
Special holiday hours are the latest way malls are courting customers. The internet is taking a bite out of business.
"Today the traffic is attributed to a lot of procrastination! We get a lot of last minute shoppers at our center," said Victoria Clark.
Online shopping is expected to account for $117 billion of holiday sales this season.
The procrastination is palpable here at The Mall at Prince George's. Traffic picking up as last-minute shoppers leave work. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OeR7A62Okh— Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) December 23, 2016
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs