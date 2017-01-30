Large crowd protests travel ban at Supreme Court

Thousands of people gathered at the Supreme Court Monday night to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Democratic leadership joined the protest at the steps of the court too. Representative Nancy Pelosi was one of a number of representatives to give speeches criticizing the President's policy.

Syrian refugee Mostafa Hassoun watched Pelosi, and other members of congress, speak from the crowd. He said he was disappinted by President Trump's order.

"There's a lot of people waiting to come (here)," he said. "There's a lot of people waiting to have a new opportunity at a new life."

To say it's packed outside of #SCOTUS right now would be an understatement. A lot of people here to protest the #Trump travel ban. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/H52zg2Q3y0 — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 30, 2017

Rudi Riet also attended the rally at the Supreme Court. He told WUSA9 that both of his parents were refugees during World War II.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for immigration and allowing refugees in this country, " Riet said.

He said he was committed to fighting the President's policy.

"I'm going to stand here until my toes go numb and my hands go numb and my voice goes completely shot, because I really do believe this country is made of immigrants," Riet said.

Protesters plan to hold more demonstrations throughout the week in the District.

