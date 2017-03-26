Teen dies after being shot in Landover

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A male teen died after being shot in Landover, Maryland Saturday night, Prince George’s County Police said.
Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Columbia Place.
When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.
Police say they have recovered a handgun from the scene.
Detectives are currently developing suspect(s) and motive.
