Teen dies after being shot in Landover

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A male teen died after being shot in Landover, Maryland Saturday night, Prince George’s County Police said.

Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Columbia Place.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with gunshot wounds.

Police say they have recovered a handgun from the scene.

Detectives are currently developing suspect(s) and motive.

