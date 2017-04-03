Police investigate homicide in Landover

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a homicide in Landover, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

Authorities are on the scene of the homicide in the 7100 block of East Lombard Street.

No additional information has been released at this time.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 7100 block of East Lombard Street. pic.twitter.com/dTohthKBGw — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 4, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV