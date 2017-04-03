WUSA
Police investigate homicide in Landover

WUSA 5:56 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a homicide in Landover, Maryland early Tuesday morning. 

Authorities are on the scene of the homicide in the 7100 block of East Lombard Street.

No additional information has been released at this time. 

