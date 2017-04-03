Man found dead in Landover driveway

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A man's body was found in a driveway in Landover, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., police received a call for a welfare check from a neighbor in the 7100 block of East Lombard Street. The neighbor says he saw a man lying in a driveway.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the man in the driveway with trauma to the upper body.



The victim was pronounced dead at scene.

Police are working to establish suspects and motive.

The 7100 block of East Lombard Street is closed at this time.

Anyone w/ info in this investigation call 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity.



