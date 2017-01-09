Landmark Mall in Alexandria closes its doors

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Landmark Mall off Duke Street in Alexandria is shutting its doors to make way for a brand new mixed use development.

“Like you and I, it’s getting old,” Sonny Norfolk laughed.

He remembers when Landmark Mall was built off Duke Street in Alexandria in 1965. He used to do his Christmas shopping there, but the mall has seen better days and busier stores.

“It used to be beautiful,” he said.

Macy’s and its parking lot (11.4 acres) were purchased by developer Howard Hughes Corporation to turn the mall into an open air mixed use development featuring retail, condos, and entertainment.

It’s a far cry from the current structure surrounded by highway. The two dozen stores left inside the mall will close at the end of the month. Employees were told last month and the builder has partnered with the Alexandria Small Business Development to help them relocate.

“I love the stores that were there,” said another resident. “It’s too bad because I used to work there.”

But there’s still love for Landmark.

“Well I think it’s not nice we’ve been in this area it’s easy for us to go to Landmark Mall. I feel sad about it,” said a woman shopper.

Randy Perry’s wife just scored some deals at Macy’s.

“She almost cried,” he said when she found out the store was closing. “She’s been busy buying things up.”

So while locals have their memories, they agree the Landmark needs an upgrade. There is no timeline for the redevelopment but Macy’s final clearance sale is underway. Sears will remain on the site.