Lack of snow makes for a very bored Topper

The lack of snow this winter has left Chief Meteorologist Topper Shutt with some extra time on his hands.

Tenacious Topper is bored, to say the least.

So what does a meteorologist do when they're bored? Well, for Topper, he reacts as most of us do when we're bored by eating excessive amounts of sweets, walking around aimlessly and playing card games like Go Fish and Solitaire. And as a meteorologist, he's endlessly looking for that elusive snow storm in the computer models.

Unfortunately, for Topper, he may be bored the rest of winter.

Why such a 'snowless' winter?

