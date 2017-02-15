Labor secretary job open after Flynn withdraws name

(Photo: Garrett Haake)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On Wednesday, President Donald Trump has one more cabinet job to fill.

His nominee for labor secretary withdrew his name from consideration amid reports some Republicans were ready to join Democrats in opposing him.

All this came as the Trump White House continued to deal with the fallout of Michael Flynn’s resignation, and hosted a major foreign leader.



Inauguration Day fencing still surrounds the White House, contributing to a sense of an administration under siege.



Just outside the White House fence on Wednesday, several Arab groups protested the afternoon visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



"Some of the signs have said ‘protest is the new brunch in D.C. I think we’ve seen a lot of pushback on the bigoted rhetoric from the campaign trail that’s now turned into policy," said Nadia Aziz, Arab-American Institute.



President Trump backed away today from decades of US policy calling for separate Israeli and Palestinian states.

Young Jewish protestors opposed to Netanyahu & "the occupation" gather outside @TrumpDC hotel. Arab protests outside White House too

That led one Jewish group to join their Arab counterparts in protest outside the President’s other DC landmark.



"We’re seeing movements really come together, and that’s what this is. One march isn’t enough," said Ethan Miller, "If Not Now" protest organizer.



The demonstrations in D.C. weren’t limited to today’s perceived affronts. Outside ICE headquarters, dozens rallied against recent deportations.



"Its just not ok to treat thousands of people who are here and just living their lives – raising families, going to work everyday – like they’re criminals," said Rebecca Harris, protester.



The Demonstrators all hope the President will see them on TV and maybe bend to the pressure they exert.



But at the White House, the high profile firing of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, the Netanyahu visit and the Labor Secretary nominee withdrawing his name likely absorbed all the available oxygen.



For a politicized District still largely opposed to this President, tomorrow is another day to try to be noticed.

