Kids read to dogs, cats at Fairfax animal shelter

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Everyone loves a story before bedtime, right? So why not pets too?



At the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, they believe bedtime stories are for everyone, dogs and cats included.



For five nights people have come, in their pajamas, to sit by a cage and read to an animal without a permanent home.



The idea behind it is simple: to spread cheer, to the animals.



Volunteers start the night by teaching everyone about the shelter and at the end, they all ate cookies and drink hot cocoa.



The animals had a better shot at finding a home for the holidays.

