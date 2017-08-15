Khan criticizes Trump's response to violence

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
Firefighter accused of being drunk on the job
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Meet the man behind the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account
-
Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
-
Graphic video: Car slams into crowd at alt-right demonstration
-
Charlottesville rally organizers speak
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Just Dial 911, Not 112
More Stories
-
DC Holocaust survivor responds to Trump's remarks on…Aug 15, 2017, 9:59 p.m.
-
Elected leaders in SE DC says mayor may be part of…Aug 15, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
-
Muggy and hot the rest of the weekFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.