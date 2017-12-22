WUSA
Juvenile girl fatally shot in Md.

WUSA 11:29 PM. EST December 22, 2017

AQUASCO, MD (WUSA9) - A juvenile girl was shot and killed on Friday night in Aquasco, Md., according to the Prince George's County Police Department. 

The shooting happened in the 15500 block of Saint Phillip Road. Police say the girl was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The circumstances leading up to her death are unknown at this time. 

We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

