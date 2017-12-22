Juvenile girl fatally shot in Md.

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AQUASCO, MD (WUSA9) - A juvenile girl was shot and killed on Friday night in Aquasco, Md., according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 15500 block of Saint Phillip Road. Police say the girl was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to her death are unknown at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

We are investigating a fatal shooting in the 15500 block of Saint Phillips Road. Juvenile female pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives working to establish the circumstances leading up to her death. pic.twitter.com/7w2aWgkefZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) December 23, 2017

