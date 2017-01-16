Justice Ginsburg's mini-me shares her story

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- On Superhero Day at school, most students choose to dress like a Power Ranger or a Marvel character. However, Michele Threefoot, age eight, decided to dress like her role model, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I was a little worried people would make fun of her, but she didn't care," said mom Krista Threefoot.

Michele first learned of Ginsburg after her mother bought her a book called "I Dissent". The book tells the story of Ginsburg's life. Michele wouldn't know that by dressing up as Ginsburg, she was already following in her footsteps.

Ginsburg followed her heart and pursued a law career beginning in the 1950's.

"Girls really couldn't do anything," said Michelle Threefoot.

"They would just have to find husbands and that's all."

Now Ginsburg has a seat on the highest court in the land. "If girls want to do anything they can," said Michelle Threefoot.

For Michele, that was the definition of a superhero. "I really liked to see how much she supported Ruth Bader Ginsburg for sticking up for women's right," said Krista Threefoot.

Ginsburg got word of Michelle's costume and sent her a letter back.

It read: "Dear Michele, You look just like me! May you continue to thrive on reading and learning. Every good wish, Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

"When someone does that for your kid, she is going to have that to treasure for the rest of her life," said Krista Threefoot.

Krista Threefoot says she will continue to introduce her daughters to strong role models, who are proving to little girls and women everywhere that anything is possible.

