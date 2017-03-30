Judge denies emergency psych exam for Capitol suspect

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A federal judge denied a request for an emergency psychiatric evaluation of the woman who led police on a crazy chase around the Capitol on Wednesday.

The judge did order the woman to be held without bond on four counts of assaulting a police officer.

We don't even know her real name now. Police charged her as Taleah Everett, but the criminal complaint calls her Mia Hill.

She's 20 years old, and seemed to be acting strangely in the courtroom. She was sauntering in, shaking her head, rolling her eyes, but answering all the judge's questions with a soft yes or no.

Her family says Taleah Everett is struggling with acute mental illness. That psychosis may have led to her bizarre behavior at the Capitol.

She allegedly ran a red light, nearly hit two pedestrians, and flipped off an officer who was trying to stop her.

She allegedly tried to back over an officer, struck a police car and a Toyota Corrolla.

The criminal complaint says she accelerated at a bike cop, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes.

The Capitol police officers finally stopped her at the barricades at the bottom of the hill, but she refused to get out.

An officer broke out her rear window, and she jammed the car in reverse, hit another police car and raced at more cops.

Worried about their safety, and the safety of passersby, prosecutors say several officers opened fire, broke her driver's side window and pulled her out unharmed.

Allegedly spitting on the cops, she told them "F-U! I was up here yesterday, trying to run you M-F's over."

Family friend Warren Johnson says this is not the behavior of the happy, smiling teenager he once knew.

"She was never a troubled teen, as far as I'm concerned," said Johnson. :She went to school, her grades were up. Me and her dad was close friends. I was more concerned, definitely because of the 14 shots."

Interesting here, it was the prosecutors who wanted an emergency psychiatric exam. It was Everett's defense attorney who objected.

He said she answered his questions just fine and seemed to understand what was going on. But he reserved the right to ask for a more comprehensive mental health evaluation if that makes sense later.

She's due back in court on Tuesday so a judge can decide if she should continue to be held in jail.

