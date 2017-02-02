Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling holding anti-terrorism exercise

Vehicle barrier with stop signs to phyiscally block entrance of unwanted vehicles (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: coco194, coco194)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Officials at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in southeast Washington say they are holding an anti-terrorism exercise that will allow emergency responders to practice for a potential event on the base.

Officials said in a statement that Thursday's event will take place at 10 a.m. in the base commissary and will test the response capabilities and coordination efforts of base emergency responders and the Metropolitan Police Department. In announcing the exercise, officials noted that between 2014 and 2015, there were 40 active shooter incidents in the United States and more than 200 casualties.

Officials said that since 2008 there have been 19 active shooter threats on military installations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

