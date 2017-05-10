John Walsh talks with local experts about missing kids in DC area

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Nicole Mittendorff's mom wants firefighter 'culture' changed after reading letter
-
Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to Burbank
-
Does Trump Hotel in DC 'buy American?'
-
Officer confronts young students at National Arboretum
-
Viral video shows teen throwing woman into pool
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Introducing the Washington Valor: DC's newest sports team
-
Verify: Pictures of a bear at a backdoor
-
Full Investigation: Woman's skin 'melts off' after medication error
-
Wednesday morning weather webcast
More Stories
-
Bible verse about silencing women on Va. pickup…May 10, 2017, 6:25 p.m.
-
Metro riders tricked by bogus fundraiser for DC high schoolMay 10, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
WUSA9 Special: Help us Bring Our Kids HomeMay. 4, 2017, 6:42 p.m.