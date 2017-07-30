John Kelly to be sworn In as new White House Chief Of Staff

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dare County Issues Evacuation Order for Hatteras Island Visitors
-
Lawsuit filed against Va. Chipotle after norovirus outbreak
-
Doctors warn of charcoal face peel dangers
-
Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam
-
Sunday evening weather webcast
-
Suspected MS-13 gang member arrested in connection with 2 Houston-area murders
-
What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
-
VERIFY: Are there sharks swimming the Chesapeake Bay?
-
ATM robber's tactics caught on camera in Fairfax Co.
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
More Stories
-
2 dead after 6 DC shootings in less than 24 hoursJul 31, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
MISSING: Va. woman and 2 childrenJul 30, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Quick Return To The 90s This WeekFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.