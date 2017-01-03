Joe Jacoby is a Hall of Fame finalist for the second time

Photo: Mike Powell /Allsport (Photo: Mike Powell, This content is subject to copyright.)

Joe Jacoby is one of the original "Hogs", part of an offensive line that helped guide the Washington Redskins to three Super Bowls in the 80's and 90's.

He is also one of the 80 Greatest Redskins.

Maybe next month, Jacoby can add Hall of Famer to his resume.

Jacoby is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 that will be announced in Houston during Super Bowl weekend.

Jacoby played 13 seasons with the Washington Redskins after going undrafted out of Louisville. He went on to become one of the league's top left tackles.

If selected, Jacoby would become the 20th Washington Redskin enshrined into the Hall of Fame

Other members of the class include:

LaDainian Tomlinson - running back for the San Diego Chargers and New York Jets

Brian Dawkins - safety for the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos

Jason Taylor - defensive end for the Miami Dolphins, NY Jets and Washington Redskins

Morten Anderson - kicker for Saints, Falcons, Chiefs, Vikings and Giants

Kurt Warner - quarterback for the Rams, Cardinals and Giants

Don Coryell - coach of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chargers

Tony Boselli - tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Isaac Bruce - receiver for the Rams and 49ers

Terrell Davis - running back for the Denver Broncos

Alan Faneca - guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and San Diego Chargers

Ty Law - cornerback for Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos

John Lynch - safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos

Kevin Mawae - center and guard for Seattle Seahawks, NY Jets and Tennessee Titans

Terrell Owens - receiver for 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals