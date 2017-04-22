Jimmy Fallon surprises Md. elementary school with $13k donation

David Beckham and host Jimmy Fallon play Egg Russian Roulette on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2014 Getty Images)

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Field Roads Elementary School got a surprise donation from Reddi-wip and the Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.

The school recently raised more than $13,000 for a Read-A-Thon fundraiser, which featured the school’s principals playing a popular Tonight Show game, “Egg Roulette.”

Hey @Principal_FRES and @FieldsRoadES_AP, congrats on your record-breaking Read-A-Thon! Check out our show tonight for a surprise! — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 21, 2017

Fallon played a clip from the event and said that the elementary school would be receiving an additional $13,000 from Reddi-wip.

“Congratulations on raising $26,000 with your Read-A-Thon,” said Fallon. “I thought that was so cool.”

Hey @Principal_FRES and @FieldsRoadES_AP, congrats on your record-breaking Read-A-Thon! Check out our show tonight for a surprise! — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 21, 2017

Principal Erica Williams thanked Fallon and Reddi-wip for the donation match.

“We are so eggcited,” she wrote.

Thank you @FallonTonight ! Thank you @RealReddiWip for matching our Read-A-Thon donations! We are so Eggcited! — Erica Williams (@Principal_FRES) April 22, 2017

Follow Mallory on Twitter: @mallorymhughes

© 2017 WUSA-TV