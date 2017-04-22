Jimmy Fallon surprises Md. elementary school with $13k donation

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Field Roads Elementary School got a surprise donation from Reddi-wip and the Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.
The school recently raised more than $13,000 for a Read-A-Thon fundraiser, which featured the school’s principals playing a popular Tonight Show game, “Egg Roulette.”
Hey @Principal_FRES and @FieldsRoadES_AP, congrats on your record-breaking Read-A-Thon! Check out our show tonight for a surprise!— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) April 21, 2017
Fallon played a clip from the event and said that the elementary school would be receiving an additional $13,000 from Reddi-wip.
“Congratulations on raising $26,000 with your Read-A-Thon,” said Fallon. “I thought that was so cool.”
Principal Erica Williams thanked Fallon and Reddi-wip for the donation match.
“We are so eggcited,” she wrote.
Thank you @FallonTonight ! Thank you @RealReddiWip for matching our Read-A-Thon donations! We are so Eggcited!— Erica Williams (@Principal_FRES) April 22, 2017
