Jimmy Fallon surprises Md. elementary school with $13k donation

Mallory Hughes, WUSA 8:52 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

GAITHERSBURG, MD (WUSA9) - Field Roads Elementary School got a surprise donation from Reddi-wip and the Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.

The school recently raised more than $13,000 for a Read-A-Thon fundraiser, which featured the school’s principals playing a popular Tonight Show game, “Egg Roulette.”

Fallon played a clip from the event and said that the elementary school would be receiving an additional $13,000 from Reddi-wip.

“Congratulations on raising $26,000 with your Read-A-Thon,” said Fallon. “I thought that was so cool.”

Principal Erica Williams thanked Fallon and Reddi-wip for the donation match.

“We are so eggcited,” she wrote.

