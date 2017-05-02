Jayson Werth's biggest fan raises money for kids with cancer

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 8-year-old in Colorado is raising money for childhood cancer and knocked it out of the park with help from a friend—Nationals’ own Jayson Werth.

Jude Ozaluk’s friendship with Werth started with a wave and a fist bump when the Nats played the Rockies last August in Colorado. Cameras captured the blonde little girl throw her arms up in the air and look in disbelief when Werth was hit by a stray pitch.

On Saturday, Jude shaved her lovely locks and raised money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to help fight childhood cancer to “make sure kids going through chemo treatment have wigs,” she said.

“D.C. has a great community,” said her mom Danielle. “They’ve reached out, they’ve shown her love, and we feel it in Colorado.”

Jude had a fundraising goal of $750, but her mom and dad said donations kept coming in. So, organizers extended the fundraiser deadline. Jude ended up raising more than $12,000.

© 2017 WUSA-TV