Japanese prime minister visits Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are making a historic pilgrimage to Pearl Harbor.

Japan’s surprise attack on the American naval base 75 years ago drew our country into World War II.

White House officials said this demonstrates the power of reconciliation. Former adversaries becoming the closest of allies. Most of the visitors we met at the World War II Memorial agreed.

"I think it’s wonderful, to tell you the truth," said World War II veteran Robert Meeder.

Meeder is proud to be at this memorial. Now 93, he served in the United States Navy.

"We never talked about fighting for freedom," said Meeder. "We just wanted to get this war over so we could get back home to our mothers and our fathers and our homes and our jobs."

Meeder approves of the historic visit to Pearl Harbor by Japan’s Prime Minister. He’s the first Japanese leader to do so.

"I think it’s okay. I don’t see nothing wrong with it," said Meeder.

The wreath laying ceremony aboard the USS Arizona comes seven months after President Obama became the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima, Japan.

"It’s positive. All good," said visitor Rich Koz.

We also met two brothers from the Boston area who disagree on this day’s significance.

"I think it’s pretty significant," said Bob Korzeniewski.

"No, I don’t think it is. I don’t think it’s something you’ll circle," said Koz. :It’s just a step in the right direction."

"President Obama going to Japan and now finally the Japanese coming to Pearl Harbor. I think it’s really a global peace, hope for global peace," said Korzeniewski.

This is expected to be President Obama’s last visit with a foreign leader until he leaves office next month.

The President’s stop at Pearl Harbor comes amid the First Family’s annual vacation to Hawaii.