Investigation underway after human remains found in Prince William Co

System.Object (Photo: KCEN)

NOKESVILLE, VA. (WUSA9) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Nokesville area, Prince William County police said.

The remains were found Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the area of Nokesville Rd. and Fauquier Dr., authorities said. Police said the remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Manassas for an autopsy and to determine the cause of death.

At this time there is no threat to the public.

© 2017 WUSA-TV