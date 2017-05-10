Introducing the Washington Valor: DC's newest sports team

With the Capitols and Wizards continuing their post-season push, and the Nationals kicking off their season, there's definitely no shortage of sports in the D.C. area. But if you are a football nut, who is desperately waiting for the Redskins to return, t

WUSA 7:07 AM. EDT May 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories