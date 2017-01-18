Inauguration protests planned despite death threats

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - “Dear terrorist, I hope you go to jail or get executed for treason. Only cowards go into hiding after they’ve been outed,” said Lacy MacAuley as she read a threatening text messages and then showed us her phone call, flashing: no caller ID.

“I’m not intimidated by this,” she said. “I hope there’s not some crazy person out there who will act on these ideas. Every time I get a death threat or a nasty message it only makes it more clear why I’m doing this work.”

The DisruptJ20 organizers are expecting 100,000 protestors including members of the Black Lives Matter Movement and Standing Rock.

They are hoping things will remain peaceful, even having de-escalators and lawyers on hand to keep it that way, but they are prepared for violence.

Their goal is to disrupt the inauguration from the outside and inside the perimeter. Activists will march from Malcom X Park, Logan circle and Columbus Circle.

The marchers will meet McPherson Square while 12 groups of up to 100 protestors each will block security checkpoints leading to the swearing in ceremony and the inaugural parade.

“If we back down because the right is scary then we already lost,” said Samantha Miller. “So despite the threats and fears for our safety and that of our friends and allies we feel this is the important work that needs to happen right now.”

