Identity of Fairfax officer involved in deadly shooting to be kept secret for now

HERNDON, VA (WUSA9) - The identity of a Fairfax County police officer who shot and killed a shooting suspect will be withheld from the public for at least two more days.

According to Fairfax County Police Chief, Col. Edwin Roessler Jr., the officer used deadly force during a hostage situation in Herndon. On January 16, the officer killed Mohammad Azim Doudzai after Doudzai allegedly shot two other men in a townhome. Police also accused Doudzai of taking another man hostage in that residence.

Chief Roessler said Fairfax County law requires him to release the identity of officers who use deadly force within 10 days of the occurrence of a fatal incident. However, the police chief can also hold the identity of an officer if he feels there is a threat to that officer's safety.

On January 26th, the Chief chose to hold the officer's name longer than 10 day so his department could continue to assess what risk the officer faces.

"The risk assessment process has not been finalized. Since the risk assessment process is not complete, I have not made a decision regarding the name release," Chief Roessler wrote in a statement Tuesday. "This process exists to determine if there is any credible threat against the officer. I will carefully monitor and follow any and all legal decisions in this matter."

However, it appears the police officer in the Herndon case wants even more protection. He filed a temporary restraining order against Fairfax County in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday. The officer argued he would be put in danger if Fairfax County's police chief released his identity to the public.

Judge T. S. Ellis III ultimately granted that officer's request for a temporary restraining order. He ordered Fairfax County police to hold the officer's identity until February 9. On that day, the judge will consider whether the police officer's identity should be kept secret even longer.

