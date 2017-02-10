ICE arrests alleged 'criminal aliens' in Northern Virginia

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - Agents from the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Agency arrested an unknown number of people at a large apartment complex in Annandale, and at at least one other location in Alexandria this week, immigration activists say, as part of what appears to be stepped up enforcement actions around the country.



At the predominantly Spanish-speaking Fairmont Gardens apartment complex in Annandale, several people said they saw a large law enforcement presence earlier in the week. None wanted to be quoted or have their names used. One man turned and walked quickly away at a reporter’s mention of the very word “immigration.”



Immigration activists said ICE agents targeted people at the complex who already had orders of deportation, but also made so-called “collateral” arrests of other people who merely lacked proper documentation, but had committed no other crime.

The arrests in Virginia appear to be part of a broad effort to step up enforcement across the country, first reported Friday by the Washington Post.



A spokesperson for ICE responded to questions about the raids in Virginia with the a statement. The agency did not address the specific questions asked about the number or types of arrests made.



“Every day, as part of routine targeted enforcement operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest criminal aliens and other individuals who are in violation of our nation’s immigration laws,” the statement read. “ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately.”



An official at the Department of Homeland Security told WUSA9 the enforcement actions this week, which have drawn large protests in Los Angeles, and significant attention elsewhere, are not out of the ordinary, but may be getting increased attention because of the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

On Friday night, The Mexican Consulate of Austin confirmed 44 Mexican immigrants were detained in the past 48 hours, according to KVUE.



Spokespeople for the Fairfax County Police Department and Alexandria City Police Department each said their departments had no knowledge of the ICE actions beforehand.



Similarly, staffers for Democratic congressmen Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly, who represent the areas where the arrests were said to take place, had no knowledge of ICE’s action on Friday night.



A spokesperson for Governor Terry McAuliffe did not respond to questions about the arrests on Friday.

